Letter: Socialism for the rich is a hotbed of profit

Kevin Holten’s article, “Socialism another dead end,” in the Tribune (2-28-20) continues to spread the conservative myth, that socialism is getting something for nothing for the ordinary citizen. The truth is that socialism is for the rich and brutal capitalism is for the poor. Advanced capitalistic societies assure that government resources flow to the rich more than the poor. Capitalism functions by imposing greater risk upon the lower classes while the rich receive state protections.

Corporations and capitalism are synonymous. The Financial Meltdown of 2008 was a prime example when the banks were bailed out, while millions of people lost their homes and jobs. The banks privatized their profits and socialized their losses. You and I paid for their bailout which was caused by blatant greed.

Conservatives rail against socialism and welfare programs, but do you hear them complain about corporate welfare? The government spends about 59 billion on social welfare, where 92 billion is spent on welfare for corporations in the form of huge tax cuts, tax loopholes, trade decisions, and subsidies.

Democratic socialism does not mean nationalizing the means of production.