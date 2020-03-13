Letter: Socialism for the rich is a hotbed of profit

Kevin Holten’s article, “Socialism another dead end,” in the Tribune (2-28-20) continues to spread the conservative myth, that socialism is getting something for nothing for the ordinary citizen. The truth is that socialism is for the rich and brutal capitalism is for the poor. Advanced capitalistic societies assure that government resources flow to the rich more than the poor. Capitalism functions by imposing greater risk upon the lower classes while the rich receive state protections.
Corporations and capitalism are synonymous. The Financial Meltdown of 2008 was a prime example when the banks were bailed out, while millions of people lost their homes and jobs. The banks privatized their profits and socialized their losses. You and I paid for their bailout which was caused by blatant greed.
Conservatives rail against socialism and welfare programs, but do you hear them complain about corporate welfare? The government spends about 59 billion on social welfare, where 92 billion is spent on welfare for corporations in the form of huge tax cuts, tax loopholes, trade decisions, and subsidies.
Democratic socialism does not mean nationalizing the means of production.
Socialism for the rich is a hotbed of profit under President Trump. His tax bill doubled the wealth of the oligarchs while ordinary Americans are subjected to harsh and arbitrary capitalism, working harder and with less security, struggling to pay their bills.
Why do we shudder at the thought of health care for all and yet not mind that the three richest men in America own more than half of the country combined? We do so because hostility to socialism for all Americans is perpetrated by the rich, who own the media, who have successfully implanted this idea into the minds of the majority of most Americans.
Lillian Bachmeier, Mandan