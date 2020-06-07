Letter: Republican party ripping itself apart

Why is my Republican Party ripping itself apart? Thomas Beadle is out there saying the Treasurer’s office is being mismanaged, and Kelly Schmidt, the sitting Treasurer of Mr. Beadle’s own party has to get out there and defend herself against her own party that elected her four times in a row. What is going on in this state? Why doesn’t Beadle run as a Democrat if he thinks his party has mismanaged the office so badly?

And why does Doug Burgum want Mr. Beadle to be State Treasurer enough to spend hundreds of thousands of his own money to make it happen? What is Doug Burgum trying to do? Split the Republican Party?

It’s pretty clear that Doug Burgum thinks Mr. Beadle will be his puppet. In buying his own personal State Treasurer, Burgum can have an easy supporting vote on the various boards that the Treasurer sits on: State Board of Equalization, State Historical Board, State Investment Board, Teacher's Fund for Retirement Board, Board of University and School Lands, and the State Canvassing Board.

Instead of finding consensus and working within the system, Doug Burgum has decided that he will use his personal wealth to install his own crony government to support his policies. This includes state legislators and the state treasurer.

Republicans need to wake up to what is happening in our party.

Rockne Earles, Oriska

