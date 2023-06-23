Upset they were called out by former Lieutenant Governor Lloyd Omdahl’s recent column for turning their backs on Pastor Leanne Simmons while she offered the daily prayer at the state legislature, State Senators Mike Wobbema and Janne Myrdal authored a letter to the editor accusing Pastor Simmons, and other clergy, of lobbying.

Both Senators admit their conduct was intended to influence legislative action to prevent speech they disagreed with. This is the very definition of lobbying. Both also admit to intentionally intimidating a guest invited into the people’s house to reach their objective.

Though the video on February 8, 2023, exposes the Senators’ offensive conduct, neither Senator has explained what was offensive about any prayer offered. There is no evidence any other person expressed concern. Here is the link to the Pastor’s prayer; decide for yourself: https://video.ndlegis.gov/en/PowerBrowser/PowerBrowserV2/20230208/-1/29006.

Wobbema and Myrdal tried to use their powerful public positions to intimidate and silence speech with which they personally disagreed. These two public servants were caught on video at a public event. They wanted attention and they got it.

They forgot that they work for us. That their behavior reflects on us. We are responsible to hold them to account for their behavior and Omdahl was correct in calling them out. They should apologize to all of us, and to Pastor Leanne Simmons in particular, but don’t hold your breath.

Rosey Sand, Bismarck