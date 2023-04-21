Recently Gov. Burgum issued a proclamation naming April 2023 as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month (SAAM).

SAAM is an educational campaign that increases awareness about sexual assault and empower individuals to take steps to prevent it in their communities. It identifies sexual violence as a widespread issue that impacts every person in the community, though some more disproportionately than others.

Gov. Burgum’s proclamation lifts up the upsetting reality that 1 in 3 women will experience sexual violence during their life time. It also reported that in 2022 North Dakota’s sexual violence crisis centers served 1,377 primary victims of sexual assault, with at least 383 of those, being children. Additionally, according to the OJP, 1 in 2 transgender individuals will be sexually assaulted in their lifetime.

These numbers should shake us to our core. Additionally, the majority of sexual assaults are not reported to police. The DOJ survey reports “Only 310 out of every 1,000 sexual assaults are reported to police." Meaning, more than 2 out of 3 go unreported.

Furthermore, pregnancy as the result of rape is not a rare occurrence. A longitudinal three-year study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology found that among women ages 12-45, 5% of those who had been raped became pregnant. This shows us that not only is pregnancy resulting from rape concerning for many; it is common.

This week the state legislature passed SB 2150. The bill is a near total abortion ban with a narrow rape exception that would only apply in the earliest stages of pregnancy — before many even know they are pregnant. Decisions surrounding pregnancy resulting from rape are very personal and victims deserve a full range of options without judgment or coercion.

During this, Sexual Assault and Prevention month, I urge Gov. Burgum to veto SB 2150.

Madison Griffin, Moorhead

Fellow, Prairie Action North Dakota