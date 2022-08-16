Letter: Mund deserves our support for House

On Aug. 10 KFYR did a news segment on Cara Mund's effort to become an independent candidate for North Dakota's lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The two party endorsed candidates were interviewed about Mund's efforts. The Democrat Mark Haugen said he wanted to look at Mund's platform and plans. The Republican candidate Kelly Armstrong said at one point "if you don't have a thick skin, you're in the wrong line of work in this business." Does this imply women are fragile, too sensitive perhaps weak? Does this foreshadow the type of campaign we can expect?

Mund certainly demonstrates the ability to successfully attain many high honors and achievements. Some of these achievements have never been accomplished by another North Dakotan. If you think she is not up to the task you are drastically underestimating her intelligence, abilities and resilience.

Now is the time we send Cara Mund to Washington, D.C. What we have been doing is not working. We can not continually send a person to D.C. to spend two years running for reelection doing nothing for North Dakota for another two years.

I want to be a part of history and send the first North Dakota woman to the U. S. House. My support is going to Cara Mund, how about you?

Les Witkowski, Bismarck