Letter: Mask mandate has worked, saved lives

North Dakota governor’s decision to end the mask mandate on Jan. 18 is the latest disastrous and cowardly decision by an overmatched leader. We are now going into phase two of a light touch of government. How did our state fare during phase one? North Dakota had the greatest seven-day COVID death rate in the world for most of two months, had the greatest COVID case rate in the USA for over three months and the greatest death rate in the USA for nearly two months. Nearly 1,400 North Dakotans have died from COVID and I estimate that 658 of these deaths could have been prevented during September and November had a mask mandate been implemented on Sept. 1.

What happened during our mask mandate? On Nov. 13, the day the mandate was announced, North Dakota had the highest death rate in the world. On Jan. 15, the day the end of the mandate was announced, North Dakota had the third lowest case rate in the USA, among the best where we should have been all along.

The mask mandate worked wonderfully. Mask use and social distancing improved dramatically and cases, hospitalizations and deaths plummeted. Active cased dropped 85% from 10,173 to 1,513 and hospitalizations dropped 70% from 319 to 95. Deaths have dropped by 86% from an average 16.6 per day in November to 2.2 in January.