Letter: Eckroth owes apology to law enforcement

Our newest school board member Emily Eckroth (elected by one vote) finally pleaded guilty to interfering with a traffic stop. I’ve read the reporting of the incident and it is a damning indictment of someone who is obviously not in control of herself.

She has not only brought shame on herself and her family she is a poor example for our school children.

The only honorable thing for her to do now, (and there is no indication that she has any honor) is for her to publicly apologize to law enforcement. Then apologize to our community for her repulsive actions and resign. Her family, acquaintances and patients should all urge her to do so.

If she refuses to resign the school board should take action to remove her.

John Risch, Bismarck

