Letter: Coal must remain an important part of the energy mix – at home and abroad

In an era of fracking for oil and natural gas and growth in solar and wind power, who knew the plain old coal plant could have value in a carbon-constrained world?

And yet, coal generation has turned out to be a surprising bright spot in energy tech’s universe of late. Evidence of that came in the U.S. Department of Energy’s far-sighted “Coal FIRST” initiative, which aims to develop small, modular coal plants of the future that can adapt to the changing electric grid and produce power with near-zero carbon dioxide emissions.

Launched in 2018, Coal FIRST is just the kind of innovative, advanced energy technology that both the United States and the world needs. Some of the changes in coal technology that are envisioned portend potentially momentous shifts for the coal industry and energy producers.

Under Coal FIRST, DOE has earmarked up to $100 million for coal research and development projects. Developing conceptual designs for the new coal plants is the opening act. Thirteen projects were selected last year for early-stage research and development.