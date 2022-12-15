Letter: BNSF bridge is not 'our bridge'

I hear a lot of talk about the train bridge between Mandan and Bismarck, “Save our Bridge” Our Bridge? I thought that bridge belongs to Burlington Northern. Did not the railroad build it, and maintain it since it was built in the early 1880s?

Now the save our bridge organization wants to take the bridge away from Burlington Northern. Kind of sounds like what a socialist nation would do. I thought we were a capitalist nation; we work hard for something, build up a business, whether it is a building, a bridge doesn’t really matter, then someone comes along and says you can’t take that building or bridge down and build a new bigger and better one. Something just doesn’t sound right.

This might be a bridge this time and it might not affect you. If the socialists can take a bridge from a big company like Burlington Northern, and have them pay legal fees to defend their right to expand their company and make it safer for their employees and better serve their customers.

Look out, maybe you have something they want, you could be next.

Gary Zander, Bismarck