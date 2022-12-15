 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: BNSF bridge is not 'our bridge'

  • 0

I hear a lot of talk about the train bridge between Mandan and Bismarck, “Save our Bridge” Our Bridge? I thought that bridge belongs to Burlington Northern. Did not the railroad build it, and maintain it since it was built in the early 1880s?

Now the save our bridge organization wants to take the bridge away from Burlington Northern. Kind of sounds like what a socialist nation would do. I thought we were a capitalist nation; we work hard for something, build up a business, whether it is a building, a bridge doesn’t really matter, then someone comes along and says you can’t take that building or bridge down and build a new bigger and better one. Something just doesn’t sound right.

This might be a bridge this time and it might not affect you. If the socialists can take a bridge from a big company like Burlington Northern, and have them pay legal fees to defend their right to expand their company and make it safer for their employees and better serve their customers.

People are also reading…

Look out, maybe you have something they want, you could be next.

Gary Zander, Bismarck

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota medical panel sanctioned 5 doctors in 2022

North Dakota medical panel sanctioned 5 doctors in 2022

The state Board of Medicine brought five formal disciplinary actions against North Dakota licensed doctors in 2022, including three sanctions that resulted in physicians losing their credentials to practice indefinitely. The number of disciplinary actions in 2022 was six fewer than each of the previous two years. The board reviewed 174 complaints this year, down from 202 last year. North Dakota has 2,043 licensed doctors who live in the state, and 3,657 who are licensed but live out of state. DuPountis did not know if the doctors who lost their licenses in North Dakota had ever actually practiced in the state.

Woman and girl killed when truck hits train in SD

Woman and girl killed when truck hits train in SD

The South Dakota State Patrol has identified the two people who died after a pickup truck collided with a train near Harrisburg. The Patrol said Sunday that Jennifer Torgerson, 45, and Kaylee Torgerson, 12, both died at the scene of the crash about a mile south of Harrisburg Wednesday evening. The truck’s driver, Philip Torgerson, 44, of Harrisburg, sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown by helicopter to a Sioux Falls hospital. Authorities have said Philip Torgerson was driving west, but didn’t yield at the railroad crossing and collided with the train. He could face charges, but the State Patrol is still investigating. The 43-year-old Iowa man operating the train wasn't hurt.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News