Letter: Abortion not codified in US Constitution

The abortionists are getting more vocal as the threat of the Roe v. Wade case moves closer to a hearing. I want to clarify here that abortion it is not codified in the Constitution. That is a misconception that has been floating around since 1973. The abortionists whine that many insurance companies do not cover the "procedure." In 1992 only 12% of the OB/GYN programs trained residents how to kill the unborn. Many were afraid that as the old docs retired or died, there would not be a new crop of OB/GYNs to take on the grisly practice. Then in 2018, 64% of resident directors said their programs were providing abortion training. "Now it is so normalized" says Jody Steinauer! Normalized, the killing of the unborn? Thank God many Catholic hospitals will not allow abortion for religious reasons. How about they won't allow abortions because the Hippocratic Oath states in part.... First do no harm.