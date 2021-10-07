Legacy falls to second-half surge by Fargo Davies

Jones scored the game's first goal with 1 minute, 41 seconds left in the first half and forward Sam Saye drove in hard from the right side and scored 1:37 into the second half for a 2-0 lead.

Davies had a third goal erased on an illegal corner kick and had a breakaway stopped by Legacy goalkeeper Nathaniel Olheiser. Jones scored again with 25:54 left in the game and Rick Peng scored his first high school goal with 16:49 remaining.

"We knew they're quick and they're going to bring the ball in from the side," said Legacy coach Tom Marcis. "We tried to compensate and we did that the first 38 minutes or so. They're definitely the fastest team we've played all year. They play the possession style like we do but clearly they out-possessed us today."

The Davies offense was impressive, with 13 shots on goal, nine corner kicks and 10 direct kicks, but the Eagles were stout defensively, too. Bismarck had no corners and just one shot on goal.

"From the beginning it's been goal-oriented," Costello said, "and those goals that were set are pretty high. I've said it a few times, I've got guys that just have the mentality we're not going to lose.