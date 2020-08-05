League softball standings

SOFTBALL
BISMARCK MEN’S STANDINGS
MONDAY LEWIS & CLARK LEAGUE: Deeter Dental/Tek Industries/Superior Cleaning/Creative Touch Homes 20-0, Hayward Electric/Sizzlin S Construction 16-4, Abra Auto Body & Glass 15-5, Boat Works/Wraptor Tackle Rolls 14-5, Snortum’s Landscaping at Design of Bismarck, LLC 11-9, Miller Lite/Blarney Stone/L&H Electric 10-10, New Nest Realty, LLC 9-11, J&R Vacuum & Sewing/The Moose 8-12, Huhot 6-14, American Resurfacing, Inc. 5-15, O’Brian’s/Bud Light 4-16, Elite Ag Solutions 2-18.
MONDAY FLICKERTAIL LEAGUE: Sweathogs 16-4, Applewood Homes 14-6, Guaranteed Rate 14-6, Stonehome Brewery/Sports Page 13-7, Rock 30 Games 12-8, 701 Softball 12-6, Kramer Agency 11-9, Starion Bank 10-10, Big River Builders 7-13, Awest Security 5-15, Hometown Mudslingers 2-18, Hit The Spot 2-18.
TUESDAY MEADOWLARK LEAGUE: Bobcat of Mandan 12-4, Lang’s Lawn Care/Zimmerman Manufacturing 10-6, Veracity Motors 9-3, Memory Fireworks/Epic Tech/Stadium 9-7, Zuger, Kirmis & Smith/Healthways 9 -7, Active Nutrition/Buffalo Concrete 9-7, Bone & Joint/Delta Waterfowl/Ducks Unlimited-aka The Bird House 8-6, Slette Farms 6-4, tcf home loans 8-8, Borrowed Bucks/Naturedays 3-13, Sports Page 3-13, CRS 2-10.
TUESDAY MISSOURI LEAGUE: Solidcore 15-1, Roughneck Coffee/Burnett Consulting 14-2, Executive Limousine 12-4, Bismarck Brewing 11-5, Vertex Properties 8-8, McQuades/Big Wave-Mango Cart 8-8, Williquors 7-9, BNC National Bank/BisMan Autoworx/Aims Physical Therapy 6-10, W.I.N.D. Outdoors/Huhot 5-11, Hebron Brick/Rattler Gas/Bank of GU/Dakota Community Bank/Glen Ullin/Hebron Merchants 5-11, Sizzlin’ S Construction/RPT Industries 3-13, Silha Electric/S&P Construction 2-14.
TUESDAY CAPITAL LEAGUE: Rec 5 12-4, Repaireableautos.com 11-5, Redline Motorsports/Lady J’s Catering 11-5, Railway Credit Union 11-5, Ground Control 10-6, 2 Vets Moving Co 8-8, Gun Dog House Door, Inc./Missouri Outdoor Solutions 7-9, Principal Financial 7-9, Scared Hitless 6-10, OG Vets/Purple Socks 5-11, Schumacher Diamond/Mizzi Boiz 4-12, Cloverdale Foods Company/Makin Bacon 4-12.
WEDNESDAY DAKOTA LEAGUE: Inge’s Pub 17-1, The Sports Page/Schmidt Enterprises 14-4, Dvorak Motors/Bud Light/Waxblaster COMC 12-6, Dakota Mini Storage 10-8, Dakota Bumper/Aohomni Nakipha/Vue Credit Union 8-10, Jones Physical Therapy 5-13, Mann Energy Services 3-13, Tap-In Tavern/Bobcats 1-15.
WEDNESDAY ROOSEVELT LEAGUE: Elbow Room/Coors Light/Pure Country 14-4, Seven Seas Bar & Grill 14-4, Gartner’s Capital Shoe Hospital/Fusion Electric 11-7, Keystone/Bank of Glen Ullin 10-8, Precision Underground 10-8, Country Financial/Fortified Builders 10-8, BEK/3DSD 9-9, Rug Rat 9-9, Pink it Forward 8-10, Stadium Sports Bar & The Lodge 7-11, Wagner Financial 6-12, Spiffy Biffs/Gateway Pharmacy 0-18.
WEDNESDAY VETERAN LEAGUE: Warriors 18-0, Cottingham Insurance/Midwest Sports 13-5, Superior Marine and Powersports 10-6, C4 Energy 10-8, Busch Light/Iron Fit/Coal Country Coffee 9-9, Terry M Richter State Farm 8-10, Western Steel & Plumbing/Peak Contracting 6-10, Turd Burglar/Trendy Styles 5-13, Huntington Homes 4-10, Martens Attorney at Law 3-15.
THURSDAY ROUGHRIDER LEAGUE: Custer Flats Trucking/Rehab Authority PT 11-5, Sickies Garage 10-8, Eide 8-5, Buffalo Wings & Rings/Northern Coatings Inc. 8-6, Northern Plains Plumbing/Bud Light/The Lodge 8-7, The Sports Page/United Printing/White Claw 7-7, Tap In Tavern/Busch Latte/BEP Petroleum 4-6, Racine Plumbing 3-15.
THURSDAY BADLANDS LEAGUE: Carpet World Softball 14-4, BNC National Bank 13-5, Legacy Moving 10-8, STEP Wellness 9-9, The Field Bar – New Salem 9-9, Legacy Law Firm 9-9, The Painters 8-8, Basin Electric 8-10, Starion Bank 6-10, O’Brian’s/Coors 7-11, Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy/Sidelines 6-10, O’Brian’s/Whole 9 Yards 6-12.
THURSDAY BISMARCK LEAGUE: Bismarck Motor Motel 15-3, Blink Eyewear 13-5, Badlands Environmental Consultants 11-7, Trans Trash 9-9, Winckler Trucking/Miller Ag Services 9-9, Stage Stop 8-10, ND Energy Services/Huhot 7-11, Leingang Home Center 0-18.
FRIDAY EAGLES LEAGUE: Diamond Kings/Dakota Foot & Ankle 14-5, Tap In Tavern 12-7, Bachmeier Fencing 11-8, Dakota Eye Institute 9-10, Fetzer Electric 9-10, Tappen Farm Supply/Road House Bar/Lazy H Ranch 9-10, TC Wolves/Makescents Inc./Delabarre Trucking 7-12, Bismarck Moose #302 5-14.
BISMARCK WOMEN’S STANDINGS
CAPITAL LEAGUE: Devin Wood Construction/Indigenous Energy/White Buffalo 13-4, Trans Trash 12-6, Simply Unique 10-7, Prairie View Landscaping/Great Plains Tech 6-11, Missouri River Resources 6-11, GAST/Clark and Associates 5-13.
HILLSIDE LEAGUE: Hallie’s Hair Salon 16-2, Heather Fried State Farm 14-4, 1st International/Moose 13-5, Vaaler Insurance 12-6, Captain’s Cabin – Washburn 10-8, Gross Welding & Plasma/Bat-Intentions 10-8, Curtis Rud Oil/Bismarck Eagles 8-10, JLG Sharpline Painting 3-15, Old Town 3-15, Hometown Mudslingers 1-17.
METRO LEAGUE: Super Slide/Alliance Realty 16-0, Sports Page 12-4, Stadium/Lodge 11-5, The Spur 9-7, Jerome Distributing/Stonehome Brewing 8-8, First Steps Learning Center/Hometown Tavern 3-13, Pink Sox/Ponytail Express/Cleaning Frenzy/Dusty Barn Design 3-13, BisMan Beaches/Harris Law 2-14.
MISSOURI LEAGUE: Moritz 17-1, Walzak Building/Bud Light/Smokin Photos 13-5, Apple Rush 12-6, Corral Bar/Ramada 10-8, The Last Call Bar 9-9, Buffalo Wings & Rings 9-9, Stage Stop 7-11, O’Brian’s Sport Tavern 6-12, Capital City Construction 6-12, Ole and Lena’s Pizzeria/Hatch Realty 1-17.
PIONEER LEAGUE: Cloverdale/Ron Jochim Trucking 14-2, The Field 12-2, American Family/Rusted Rail 10-4, Elbow Room 8-6, Fanta Farms 7-7, Sniper 5-9, Heinle Farms 4-10, Midway Tavern 3-11, Salter Farms 1-13.
ROUGHRIDER LEAGUE: Crystal Custom Apparel/YB Buckin Bulls 12-4, Batitude/TC Ranch/Fast Horse Services 12-4, Bistro 8-8, T&M Electric 7-9, Lady T-Hawks 7-9, Bud Light Seltzer/Hollevoet Orthodontics 2-14.
MANDAN STANDINGS
MONDAY UPPER LEAGUE: Wagner’s Construction 12-6, L&H Manufacturing 12-6, Rio’s Lawn Care 10-8, Century 21 2-16.
MONDAY LOWER LEAGUE: Anytime Works 18-0, River Side Electric/JE Homes/Rude Oil 15-3, BisMan Cards 9-9, Bucks 9-9, Mandan Refinery (Marathon), 7-9, Edgewood/Trans Trash 7-11, O’Brian’s 4-14, White Buffalo Foods, Inc. 3-15.
MONDAY 50+ LEAGUE: Bowers Excavating 15-1, Bowers Excavating #2 11-1, Bruno’s Pizza 11-3, John’s Upholstery 9-5, Fort Rice 50+ 6-8, Magic-Touch Carpet One 6-8, First International Bank & Trust 4-10, Kelly Insurance 1-13, Wagner Financial 1-15.
TUESDAY WOMEN’S LEAGUE: O’Brian’s 14-2, Leingang Construction/JSJ Construction/McQuades 12-4, Lonesome Dove/Bud Light Lemonade 10-6, Missouri River Resources 10-6, Old Town Tavern 10-6, The Scapegoat Bar 4-12, Buffalo Wings & Rings 3-13, Revitalized Creations/O’Brian’s 1-15.
WEDNESDAY LEAGUE: Anderson Custom Cabinets 17-1, Last Call Bar/Heid & Sons 13-5, New Vision Security 11-7, Cal’s Way Energy/Daryl’s Racing Pigs/Timber Athletics 10-8, Bowers Excavating 8-10, The Drink 6-12, Eide Ford 4-14, ND Innovations 3-15.
THURSDAY UPPER LEAGUE: Seven Seas Bar & Grill OP 15-2, Blackstone Tavern/Fetzer Electric/Prairie Supply/Amvets 12-5, Boyko Inc/Center Machine 12-6, Bowers Excavating 7-11, John’s Upholstery/CEC 6-12, Epic Threadz/Thorstenson Trucking 1-17.
THURSDAY MIDDLE LEAGUE: Dakota Community Bank and Trust 14-3, Garage Logic 11-6, M & H/Heritage Exteriors by Brandon Leingang 11-6, Mountain Plains 10-7, Old Town Tavern 7-11, Corral Sales 6-12, Stage Stop 6-12, Shirt Shack/Bill Barth 5-13.
THURSDAY LOWER LEAGUE: Schwan Buick GMC 14-2, Veracity Motors 13-2, 701 Softball 8-7, Action Motor Sports/Indian Motorcycles of ND 8-7, Stage Stop 6-9, Ressler Siding and Windows 6-9, Sutton Homes 5-10, Northland Auto Auction 5-10, New Freedom Center 3-12.
