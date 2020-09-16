League softball standings

SOFTBALL
MANDAN STANDINGS
MONDAY UPPER LEAGUE: Wagner’s Construction 19-9, L&H Manufacturing 19-9, Rio’s Lawn Care 12-16, Century 21 6-22.
MONDAY LOWER LEAGUE: Anytime Works 26-0, River Side Electric/JE Homes/Rude Oil 21-7, Edgewood/TransTrash 12-16, Bucks 13-13, White Buffalo Foods, Inc. 6-20, BisMan Cards 12-14, Mandan Refinery (Marathon) 7-11, O’Brian’s 5-21.
MONDAY 50+ LEAGUE: Bowers Excavating #2 17-3, Bowers Excavating 18-6, Bruno’s Pizza 16-6, John’s Upholstery 13-7, Magic-Touch Carpet One 11-9, First International Bank & Trust 9-13, Fort Rice 50+ 6-14, Kelly Insurance 4-18, Wagner Financial 2-20.
TUESDAY WOMEN’S LEAGUE: Lonesome Dove/Bud Light Lemonade 20-6, Leingang Construction/JSJ Construction/McQuades 20-6, Missouri River Resources 17-9, O’Brian’s 17-9, Old Town Tavern 16-10, Buffalo Wings & Rings 7-19, The Scapegoat Bar 4-22, Revitalized Creations/O’Brian’s 3-23.
WEDNESDAY LEAGUE: Anderson Custom Cabinets 25-3, Last Call Bar/Heid & Sons 20-8, New Vision Security 17-11, Cal’s Way Energy/Daryl’s Racing Pigs/Timber Athletics 14-14, Bowers Excavating 14-14, The Drink 11-17, Eide Ford 8-20, ND Innovations 3-25.
THURSDAY UPPER LEAGUE: Seven Seas Bar & Grill OP 24-3, Boyko Inc/Center Machine 20-8, Blackstone Tavern/Fetzer Electric/Prairie Supply/Amvets 18-9, Bowers Excavating 10-18, John’s Upholstery/CEC 8-20, Epic Threadz/Thorstenson Trucking 3-25.
THURSDAY MIDDLE LEAGUE: Mountain Plains LLC 19-8, Garage Logic 16-11, Dakota Community Bank and Trust 16-11, M&H/Heritage Exteriors by Brandon Leingang 15-12, Stage Stop 13-15, Corral Sales 13-15, Shirt Shack/Bill Barth 9-19, Old Town Tavern 9-19.
THURSDAY LOWER LEAGUE: Schwan Buick GMC 21-5, Veracity Motors 16-5, Northland Auto Action 13-12, 701 Softball 11-10, Action Motor Sports/Indian Motorcycles of ND 11-12, Sutton Homes 10-13, Ressler Siding and Windows 9-14, Stage Stop 9-14, New Freedom Center 4-19.
