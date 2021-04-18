Late move gives Bowman victory at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Another week, another agonizing loss for Denny Hamlin.

And this time it was to Alex Bowman, who came from nowhere with 10 laps to go at Richmond Raceway to put the No. 48 Chevrolet in victory lane for the first time in nearly four years.

Bowman won for the third time in his career Sunday and denied Hamlin a win in a race he had dominated to become the eighth winner in nine Cup races this season. He dedicated the victory to crew member William “Rowdy” Harrell and his wife, Blakley Harrell, who were killed in a November car crash in Florida while on their honeymoon.

“This one is for Rowdy and his family. Miss him and Blakley every day,” Bowman said.

Bowman’s victory in the No. 48 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports came on the same day the former driver of the car, seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, made his debut in the IndyCar Series in Alabama. It was the first victory for the No. 48 since June 4, 2017.

Johnson was the only driver of the No. 48 when it was formed in 2001 and Bowman was hand-picked by sponsor Ally to replace him.

Bowman overcame a penalty on lap 247 for a loose tire on pit road to rally for the win.

For Hamlin, it was the third defeat in three races.