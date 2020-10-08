Late field goal lifts Bears over Bucs

CHICAGO (AP) — Nick Foles beat Tom Brady again, Cairo Santos kicked a 38-yard field with 1:17 left and the Chicago Bears beat Tampa Bay 20-19 on Thursday night after Brady seemingly lost count of downs on his final play.

Brady never lost to Chicago in five meetings as a member of the Patriots. But facing Foles for the first time since New England fell to Philadelphia in Super Bowl 52, the six-time champion once again came up short.

Brady threw for 253 yards and one touchdown. But the Buccaneers (3-2) came up short after winning three in a row.

Khalil Mack had two sacks. DeAndre Houston-Carson broke up Brady’s fourth-down pass with 33 seconds left after Santos kicked the go-ahead field goal. Brady put up four fingers, appearing to think he had one more down. But Chicago took over.

With the win, the Bears (4-1) bounced back from a lackluster loss to Indianapolis.

Foles, the Super Bowl 52 MVP, completed 30 of 42 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown, in his second start after replacing Mitchell Trubisky.

Allen Robinson had 90 yards receiving. Jimmy Graham caught a touchdown pass and David Montgomery ran for a score.