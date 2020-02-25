Larnach looking good

"I had a funky throwing motion last year," he said. "Through a full season, that's probably what hurt it. Just progressing slowly. I'm up to 200 feet now. It's feeling good. I'm grateful to have the trainers and staff the Twins have to lead me in the right direction for that."

But the sore shoulder doesn't seem to be affecting Larnach's bat one bit.

"His swing feels fine, as you can see," Baldelli said.

KEPLER'S DEBUT

Max Kepler has been dealing with soreness in his upper back, Baldelli said Tuesday, which is why the outfielder had yet to appear in a spring training game.

Baldelli said the soreness was not related to the injury Kepler suffered at the end of last season. Kepler had been dealing with pain in his scapula area last year that held him out for much of September.

"He's ramping up right now as we speak and we'll get him out there, I would say, in the next few days for his first game," Baldelli said. "We're going to get him a lot of work in right field, some occasional work in center field. He's had a really good camp. He's had a really good offseason. With the issues that he was dealing with last year, I think he's eager to put those to bed and just get out there and go play. He looks good, too. He looks good physically."