Larks rally past Flickertails, remain unbeaten

The Bismarck Larks needed a late comeback to remain unbeaten in Northwoos League play on Friday night at Municipal Ballpark, winning 6-5 in 10 innings.

Down 5-0 to start the ninth, the Larks erupted for a five-run top of the ninth and got the win when Noah Fisher scored on a wild pitch in the top of the 10th.

Tanner Froehlich had three hits and drove in a run and Connor Henriques had two hits for the Larks.

Blake Gallagher (1-0) of Minot State picked up the win. The fourth Larks hurler of the evening, Gallagher threw two scoreless innings, allowing one hit and one walk with one strikeout.

Jack Krause had three hits and two RBIs for the Flickertails. Damone Hale had two hits and scored two runs, Jared Wegner had two hits and two RBIs and Ben Rushing had two hits and two RBIs.

On Saturday, the Larks (4-0) get the day off as the Flickertails (1-3) play a doubleheader against the Bull Moose (0-2). The opening game begins at 12:35 p.m., with the nightcap at 7:05 p.m.

