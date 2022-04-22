Larks announce seven players for NWL roster

Garrett Macias, Luke Hempel, Jake Lynch, Luke Vongoedert, Austin Luther, Kai Hori and Julio Romero will play in the Northwoods League for the Bismarck Larks this season.

Macias, born on a U.S. Marine Corps base in Japan, is hitting .310 with 18 RBIs at NCAA Division II Cal State San Bernardino. Macias is a catcher.

Hempel, a pitcher, also plays at Cal State San Bernardino. The 6-4 right-hander has logged 9 2/3 innings with an earned run average of 9.31.

Lynch, a freshman left-handed pitcher at D-I Murray State, has pitched 3 2/3 innings for the Pacers with seven strikeouts. The Wheaton, Ill., product has allowed six runs on six hits.

Vongoedert, a left-handed pitcher from Kent, Wash., is 2-2 with a 9.31 ERA at D-I Radford. He’s worked 19 1/3 innings, allowing 23 hits.

Luther, from Hughesville, Md., has thrown 43 2/3 innings at D-III Wittenburg. He’s 2-0 with a 3.50 ERA and 45 strikeouts.

Hori, an infielder from Los Gatos, Calif., is hitting .300 with two home runs and 18 RBIs in 28 games at the College of San Mateo, a JUCO in California.

Romero, originally from Los Lunas, N.M., pitches for Waubonsee, a JUCO in Illinois. In 17 2/3 innings, the lefty is 1-1 with a 5.60 ERA.

The Larks begin the season June 1 in Bismarck against Rochester.

