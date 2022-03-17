Larks announce four signings for 2022 season

With the weather turning warmer, thoughts turn to the start of the baseball season.

The Bismarck Larks, thinking along those same lines, announced a quartet of player signings as they prepare their roster for the start of the 2022 Northwoods League sea.

First is returning utility player Jordan Sagedahl, who played in 37 games for the Larks in 2021 and hit .131 with a pair of doubles, a triple, and two home runs while scoring 13 runs and collecting 15 RBIs.

Sagedahl, a 6-2 sophomore at South Dakota State, will play both corner positions and catch if needed.

"Jordan helped us in multiple positions last season and he can be a dude that makes a difference in a lot of places this year," Larks head coach Will Flynt said in the press release announcing Sagedahl's return.

The second of the three infielders announced for the Larks is freshman Dylan Perry, who currently plays junior college ball at Kaskaskia college in Illinois.

Perry, the brother of ex-Larks player Connor Perry, chose the junior college route despite offers from Division I schools to ensure a roster spot.

"I'm super excited for this kid," Flynt said. "Dylan has already told me that he will be the hardest-working guy on the team and (he wants to) prove that he should be playing at this level."

The lone upperclassman signing by the Larks to start the year is infielder Reggie Williams, who plays for Colorado State-Pueblo.

Williams, a native of Castle Rock, Colo., hit .376 while striking out just 11 times in 109 at bats.

"Reggie brings impressive fielding skills to the team that will help us elevate our defense," Flynt said. "He's a high-IQ player that can make everyone around him better."

The lone pitching signing by the Larks is freshman Julio Romero from Waubonsee Community College in Illinois.

Hailing from Los Lunas, N.M., Romero was the fourth-ranked player in New Mexico's 2021 recruiting class. He was also named a Preseason All-American in his high school senior season by Rawlings-Perfect Game.

"Julio is a young kid that has some impressive stuff in his arsenal," Flynt said. "He is a big kid at 6-2. I'm excited to see his raw talent shown in Bismarck this season."

The Larks had previously signed a trio of players, including returning 2021 outfielder Khalid Collymore, who hit .266 and stole 12 bases in 40 games with the Larks.

Collymore came to the Larks for the 2021 season after being unable to join the Thunder Bay Border Cats due to the closing of the Canadian border.

Bradlee Preap comes to the Larks out of Radford University, and will play both infield and catch for Bismarck.

Finally, Joseph Kalafut comes to the Larks after playing for the Madison Mallards in 2021 and the Kalamazoo Growlers in 2020. The 6-3 lefty is capable of playing first base, multiple outfield positions, and pitching.

The Larks are scheduled to open their regular season June 1 with a four-game set against the Rochester Honkers.

