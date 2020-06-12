Landing college free agents on the cheap next for Twins

”And so our goal is to hopefully show those players … that’s the case and that this is a great opportunity.”

Some of it, no matter what the Twins present to a player, will be organizational fit, Johnson said. For example, a shortstop may shy away from the Twins seeing that they have top-prospect Royce Lewis and others waiting in the wings. Or, a player might be more inclined to sign with his hometown team rather than the Twins.

While college juniors and even some sophomores are eligible to be drafted, the sense is that many of those players will wind up going back to school. College seniors may be easier to pry away from school, even though they have been granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA.

Gophers coach John Anderson said this week that he doesn’t think many college players will wind up taking the deal. The Gophers had as many as six players they thought would be drafted in a traditional 40-round draft. Instead, only pitcher Max Meyer, who went No. 3 overall to the Miami Marlins, was selected, leaving the rest with a potential decision.

Most college players pay for 60 to 70 percent of their tuition and expenses.