Lakers take 3-1 lead on Heat

The Lakers were up by seven with 2:27 left in the third after a 3-pointer by Davis — the 71-64 margin representing the biggest by either side to that point. Miami scored the next six to get within one, yet couldn’t get back on top, a trend that persisted into the fourth.

Herro made a 3 early in the fourth to get Miami within one again; the Heat promptly fouled Markieff Morris on a 3-point try, and he made all three shots. Butler scored inside to tie the game with 6:27 left; James scored the next five points himself, including a three-point play where he ended up flat on his back after spinning the ball perfectly off the glass for a score on a drive while taking contact.

A bounce here, a bounce there. Those were the differences late, and the Lakers made their own breaks.

Butler had a corner 3 that would have given Miami the lead rim out with 3:05 left; Caldwell-Pope made a corner 3 at the other end seven seconds later and the Lakers were up 93-88. Miami then turned the ball over on a shot-clock violation; Caldwell-Pope scored on a drive for a seven-point lead.

“The job is not done," James said.

Not yet. But they're on the brink.

TIP-INS