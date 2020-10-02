Lakers take 2-0 lead on Heat

TIP-INS

Heat: Miami led for 53 seconds in the first quarter and have led for 10:44 out of 96 minutes played in the series. ... The Heat have rallied from a 2-0 series hole only once in eight previous tries, that one being the 2006 NBA Finals. ... Heat coach Erik Spoelstra collided with official Eric Lewis while trying to call time with 7:49 left. They both got a laugh out of it.

Lakers: Jeanie Buss, the team’s owner and president, was in the bubble for the game. ... Flea, the bassist from the Red Hot Chili Peppers — formed in Los Angeles — performed the national anthem. ... James, in his 10th NBA Finals, has a 2-0 lead in the title series for the first time.

YOUNGEST STARTER

Herro, at 20 years, 256 days, became the youngest player to start an NBA Finals game. He did so eight days younger than Magic Johnson was when he started Game 1 of the title series for the Lakers against the Philadelphia 76ers on May 4, 1980. They’re the only 20-year-olds to start; Tony Parker is the third-youngest, at 21 years, 18 days for San Antonio in Game 1 against New Jersey on June 4, 2003.

CLUTCH 3’S

The Lakers had a knack in the second half for making clutch 3’s whenever it seemed like Miami was poised to threaten. Rondo made a 3 with 37.2 seconds left in the third to push a nine-point lead back to 12, Kuzma connected 47 seconds into the fourth to make the lead 13 and, with the Heat within nine, Markieff Morris hit with 9:41 left to make it 111-99.

