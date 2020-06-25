Kubiak really likes Vikings' running backs

Cook turns 25 in August and is one of the NFL's most elusive backs when healthy. There are durability concerns as he's played only 29 of 48 regular season games since the Vikings drafted him in the second round in 2017.

Head coach Mike Zimmer and Kubiak think alike on the value of Cook and the run game, which Kubiak said he has impressed on newcomers during recent offensive meetings. The Vikings ranked fourth in rushing attempts last season and won a playoff game with Cook in a lead role, which Kubiak wants to maintain.

"We walk into a room and tell our guys we're committed to running the football and being a physical team," he said. "I work for a head coach that talks that same way. It's really just a mind-set and saying, hey we're going to be good at doing this and we're not going to find ways not to run the ball."

Kubiak added he's eager to coach in person. First-round receiver Justin Jefferson is among the 15 draft picks the Vikings will try to incorporate quickly at training camp, tentatively scheduled to open in late July.

Special teams coordinator Marwan Maalouf said he was happy the front office retained veteran kicker Dan Bailey and punter/holder Britton Colquitt with new contracts this offseason. But Maalouf will have his hands full upon return as rookies contribute most on special teams.