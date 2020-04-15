Koivu concerned about future

"I don't know," he said. "I think there's day that you get more optimistic about it and you get more confidence that we'll get back on the ice. And then there's other days that it doesn't seem like it's going to happen."

Neutral-site games have gained more attention as one way to bring back hockey. In Koivu's eyes, it doesn't matter where the NHL plays as long as fans are in attendance.

"It would be very strange," he said of returning in empty arenas. "There's no question about it. Even if you go to the playoffs or even a regular-season game, fans are a huge part of the game and I think that's one of the biggest reasons why you play the game. You get to be in front of fans."

Eager to go

If the season is salvaged, Koivu believes the teams that can find a groove quickly will be set up for success. Even though the Wild had that rhythm before the break, winning eight of its previous 11 games, Koivu said the team would have to rediscover it.

"You have to create the momentum again," explained the sixth overall pick in 2001, who had four goals and 17 assists through 55 games.