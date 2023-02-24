FORT MYERS, Fla. — Alex Kirilloff isn’t looking too far forward. Recovering from a second season-ending wrist surgery, the first baseman hasn’t set a target date for his return.

But Kirilloff isn’t looking too far behind, either. He’s not spending his days dwelling on what the first two years of his career could have looked like had he just not injured his right wrist.

“I try to just stay present and control what I can control right now,” he said. “That’s getting as healthy as possible and playing as many regular-season games as possible this year.”

And by his account, things seem to be progressing in the right direction. While the Twins are taking things slow with Kirilloff as he recovers from his ulna shortening procedure, he’s been moving forward in his swing progression, hitting in the cage, off the machine and on the field.

When he has stepped in during live batting practice, Kirilloff has just been tracking and getting his eyes adjusted without taking a swing, which he says he has found beneficial. Don’t expect to see him in a Grapefruit League game just yet — the Twins begin spring play on Saturday — but Kirilloff seems to be happy with the progress he’s made.

“I’m really optimistic,” he said. “I’m happy with the spot we’re in right now. … It’s getting better and better every week. So, just keep pushing forward.”

Getting to this point has been a long journey, which began in May 2021 when Kirilloff injured his wrist sliding. It hasn’t been the same since, forcing him to spend much of the past two seasons dealing with that rather than showing off why he was a top pick in the 2016 draft.

He’s played in just 104 major league games between the two seasons, slashing .251/.295/.398 with a 94 OPS+.

“I think I have a lot to prove, a lot to show,” Kirilloff said. “I love hitting and it’s probably one of my favorite things to do. I would like to do that, and I think I can do that at any level and do that at a high level. I’m excited to hopefully do that a lot more this year and do it consistently.”

Baldelli wants long reliever

As the Twins work to construct their ideal bullpen, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said he hopes to carry one pitcher that can give the team “true length,” to go along with multiple arms that can handle a couple of innings when called upon.

“I personally think our best bullpen has, and always has, one option that can give you 50-75 pitches out of the bullpen,” Baldelli said. “I’d like to carry someone like that at all times. Is that going to be the case? No, we probably won’t be able to do that in all 162 (games). But I think having someone like that in the vast majority of our games will be very helpful.”

So, who are some of those options?

Some who could fit that mold — and did for parts of last season, bouncing between the Triple-A rotation and the Twins’ bullpen — include Josh Winder, Cole Sands and Ronny Henriquez, the last of whom is currently shut down with a sore posterior elbow. The Twins took an MRI of Henriquez’s throwing elbow and he was given an injection on Wednesday, Baldelli said. He will be re-evaluated in about a week.