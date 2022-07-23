 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kinzley picks up first feature win of season

Quentin Kinzley picked up his first feature victory of the season on Friday night at Dacotah Speedway.

The Bismarck driver took the checkered flag in the 25-lap IMCA Modifieds feature, edging season point leader Jeremy Keller of Bismarck and Marlyn Seidler of Underwood.

Kinzley, with one win, six top-five finishes and seven top-10s, is sitting in third place in the track season points standings, 11 points back of Keller and one point behind second-place Shawn Strand of Mandan, who finished fourth in Friday’s main event.

Seidler and Keller picked up heat wins earlier Friday night.

Richardton driver Zach Frederick strengthened his hold on the Wissota Street Stocks points lead with another feature win, his third of the summer.

Fredrick hit the finish line first, ahead of Mandan drivers Hunter Domagala, Geoff Hellman and Jason Meidinger.

In six races this season, Frederick has three wins and six top-five finishes. With 653 points, he’s 29 points in front of Domagala and 60 ahead of Matt Dosch of Lincoln.

Frederick and Domagala claimed victory in the heat races.

Drew Papke of Bismarck, sitting in second place in the season points chase, won his second INEX Legends feature of the year, finishing the 20-lap race in front of Nate Keena of Lincoln, Donavin Wiest of Wishek and Preston Martin of Lincoln.

Martin has a 17-point lead over Papke and is 19 point in front of third-place Wiest in the season standings.

Casey Martin won the B feature and heat wins went to Austin Wiest, Papke, Gage Madler and Martin.

Jeremy Her of Wishek won the Hobby Stocks feature, leading Derrick Appert of Hazelton, Josh Roehrich of Menoken and Ryker Vetter of Wishek across the finish line.

Season point leader Bill Hultberg finished fifth, giving him top-five finishes in all five outings this summer.

Appert and John Gartner Jr. of Mandan earned heat wins.

Alex Thompson of Bismarck won the 12-lap IMCA Sport Compact feature, with season points leader Ken Sandberg of Bismarck second, followed by Paul Schuh of Bismarck and Aiden Wagner of Minot.

Sandberg, who leads Thompson by five points in the season standings, won the heat race.

Dacotah Speedway

Friday’s results

IMCA Modifieds

Feature: 1. Quentin Kinzley, Bismarck. 2. Jeremy Keller, Bismarck. 3. Marlyn Seidler, Underwood. 4. Shawn Strand, Mandan. 5. Spencer Wilson, Minot. 6. Logan Schmitz, Washburn. 7. Isaac Sondrol, Turtle Lake. 8. Mark Dahl, Bismarck. 9. Zach Frederick, Richardton. 10. Marcus Tomlinson, Turtle Lake.

Heat 1: 1. Seidler. 2. Kinzley. 3. Wilson. 4. Scott Gartner, Jamestown. 5. Schmitz.

Heat 2: 1. Keller. 2. Strand. 3. Dahl. 4. Sondrol. 5. Chris Barros, Bismarck.

Wissota Street Stocks

Feature: 1. Zach Frederick, Richardton. 2. Hunter Domagala, Mandan. 3. Geoff Hellman, Mandan. 4. Jason Meidinger, Mandan. 5. Matt Dosch, Lincoln. 6. Kasey Ussatis, Nome. 7. Barrett Berg, Lincoln. 8. Kyle Zittleman, Mandan. 9. Lance Jangula, Linton. 10. Christopher Ritter, Jamestown.

Heat 1: 1. Frederick. 2. Ussatis. 3. Dosch. 4. Tracy Domagala, Bismarck. 5. Brandon Booke, New Salem.

Heat 2: 1. H.Domagala. 2. Hellman. 3. Berg. 4. Jangula. 5. Jason Meidinger, Mandan.

INEX Legends

Feature: 1. Drew Papke, Bismarck. 2. Nate Keena, Lincoln. 3. Donavin Wiest, Wishek. 4. Preston Martin, Lincoln. 5. Gage Madler, New England. 6. Casey Martin, Bismarck. 7. Dayton Olheiser, Dickinson. 8. Dauntae Martin, Bismarck. 9. Austin Wiest, Bismarck. 10. Kevin Jensen, Flasher.

B feature: 1. Casey Martin, Bismarck. 2. Sierra Davenport, Bismarck. 3. Olheiser. 4. Robert Sigman, Dickinson. 5. Jeffrey King, Palermo. 6. Jensen. 7. Colten Laber, Carrington. 8. Don Hayes, Bismarck.

Heat 1: 1. A.Wiest. 2. Ivan Sailer, Bismarck. 3. D.Wiest. 4. Nate Keena, Lincoln.

Heat 2: 1. Papke. 2. Dauntae Martin, Bismarck. 3. Duston Hagen, Lincoln. 4. Noah Madler, New England.

Heat 3: 1. G.Madler. 2. A.J. Davenport, Bismarck. 3. Gunnar Pfaff, Ypsilanti. 4. Mike Kraft, Bismarck.

Heat 4: 1. Preston Martin, Lincoln. 2. Mavrick Nelson, New Salem. 3. Gus Jensen, Flasher. 5. Travis Martin, Mandan.

Hobby Stocks

Feature: 1. Jeremy Herr, Wishek. 2. Derrick Appert, Hazelton. 3. Josh Roehrich, Menoken. 4. Ryker Vetter, Wishek. 5. Bill Hultberg, Bismarck. 6. Seth Howe-Kellar, Wilton. 7. John Gartner Jr., Mandan. 8. Paul Morman, Wishek. 9. Nathan Mundahl, Bismarck. 10. Mitch Gordon, Hazelton.

Heat 1: 1. Appert. 2. Vetter. 3. Herr. 4. Roehrich. 5. Morman.

Heat 2: 1. Gartner Jr. 2. Howe-Kellar. 3. Hultberg. 4. Mundahl. 5. Terry Davenport, Bismarck.

IMCA Sport Compact

Feature: 1. Alex Thompson, Bismarck. 2. Ken Sandberg, Bismarck. 3. Paul Schuh, Bismarck. 4. Aiden Wagner, Minot. 5. Stan Thompson, Bismarck. 6. Nicholas Hoffman, Bismarck. 7. Jordan Iverson, Mandan. 8. Mason Rust, Lansford.

Heat 1: 1. Sandberg. 2. Schuh. 3. Hoffman. 4. Thompson. 5. Wagner.

