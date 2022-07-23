Kinzley picks up first feature win of season

Quentin Kinzley picked up his first feature victory of the season on Friday night at Dacotah Speedway.

The Bismarck driver took the checkered flag in the 25-lap IMCA Modifieds feature, edging season point leader Jeremy Keller of Bismarck and Marlyn Seidler of Underwood.

Kinzley, with one win, six top-five finishes and seven top-10s, is sitting in third place in the track season points standings, 11 points back of Keller and one point behind second-place Shawn Strand of Mandan, who finished fourth in Friday’s main event.

Seidler and Keller picked up heat wins earlier Friday night.

Richardton driver Zach Frederick strengthened his hold on the Wissota Street Stocks points lead with another feature win, his third of the summer.

Fredrick hit the finish line first, ahead of Mandan drivers Hunter Domagala, Geoff Hellman and Jason Meidinger.

In six races this season, Frederick has three wins and six top-five finishes. With 653 points, he’s 29 points in front of Domagala and 60 ahead of Matt Dosch of Lincoln.

Frederick and Domagala claimed victory in the heat races.

Drew Papke of Bismarck, sitting in second place in the season points chase, won his second INEX Legends feature of the year, finishing the 20-lap race in front of Nate Keena of Lincoln, Donavin Wiest of Wishek and Preston Martin of Lincoln.

Martin has a 17-point lead over Papke and is 19 point in front of third-place Wiest in the season standings.

Casey Martin won the B feature and heat wins went to Austin Wiest, Papke, Gage Madler and Martin.

Jeremy Her of Wishek won the Hobby Stocks feature, leading Derrick Appert of Hazelton, Josh Roehrich of Menoken and Ryker Vetter of Wishek across the finish line.

Season point leader Bill Hultberg finished fifth, giving him top-five finishes in all five outings this summer.

Appert and John Gartner Jr. of Mandan earned heat wins.

Alex Thompson of Bismarck won the 12-lap IMCA Sport Compact feature, with season points leader Ken Sandberg of Bismarck second, followed by Paul Schuh of Bismarck and Aiden Wagner of Minot.

Sandberg, who leads Thompson by five points in the season standings, won the heat race.