Kindred tops Shiloh in state B semifinals

Kindred's Terryn Johnson (22) is defended by Shiloh Christian's Hailey Quam in the first half of their semifinal game of the state Class B tournament in Grand Forks on Friday.

 ERIC HYLDEN, GRAND FORKS HERALD

It will be No. 1 vs. No. 2 for the state Class B basketball championship on Saturday night.

No. 1-ranked Kindred pulled away in the second half to defeat Shiloh Christian 68-49 in the semifinals at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

Abby Duchscherer scored 22 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, both game-high totals, to power the Vikings into the state title game. They’ll square off with No. 2-seeded, defending state champion Grafton in the finals.

Leading by five (36-31) at the intermission, Kindred held Shiloh to one three-pointer late in the third quarter and outscored the Skyhawks 32-18 over the final 16 minutes.

The Vikings shot 46 percent (23 for 50) from the field and sank 20 of 29 free throw attempts. Shiloh hit on 40 percent (20 of 50) from the field and went 2-for-5 at the line.

Terryn Johnson and Kacie Burner each contributed 14 points for the Vikings, who remained unbeaten at 25-0 going into the title game.

Hailey Quam led the Skyhawks with 12 points and nine rebounds before fouling out. Kennady Walth and Hannah Westin each finished with 12 and Payge Schock contributed eight. Grace Kelly was in foul trouble early on and finished with one field goal.

Shiloh Christian (21-5) had its 11-game winning streak halted. The Skyhawks will take on Langdon-Edmore-Munich (20-4) for third place on Saturday night.

Grafton 51, L-E-M 33

Defending state champion Grafton advanced to the title game with a 51-33 semifinal victory over Langdon-Edmore-Munich.

Walker Demers powered the No. 2-seeded Spoilers, posting a double double with game-high totals of 22 points and 21 rebounds.

Grafton shot 43 percent (21 for 48) from the field while holding the No. 3-seeded Cardinals to 32 percent (14 for 43).

The Spoilers (22-3) built a 26-17 halftime lead and outscored LEM 12-5 in the third quarter, taking a 38-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

Ainsley McLain added 16 points and dished out six assists for Grafton.

Morgan Freije scored 15 points and Jaya Henderson 10 to lead Langdon-Edmore-Munich (20-4).

N.D. Class B Girls Basketball Tournament

At Betty Engelstad Sioux Center

Semifinals

Grafton 51, Langdon-Edmore-Munich 33

Langdon-Edmore-Munich;10;17;22;33

Grafton;15;26;38;51

LANGDON-EDMORE-MUNICH – Morgan Freije 15, Jaya Henderson 10, Meredith Romfo 2, Marlee Hetletved 2, Whitney Pankratz 2, Jalynn Swanson 2. Totals: 14-43 FG, 5-13 FT, 11 fouls, 21 rebounds (Romfo 6), 16 turnovers. Three-pointers: 0-6.

GRAFTON – Walker Demers 22, Ainsley McLain 16, Reagon Hanson 9, Keira Cole 2, Cassie Erickson 2. Totals: 21-48 FG, 6-13 FT, 14 fouls, 37 rebounds (Demers 21), 12 turnovers. Three-pointers: 3-10 (McLain 2, Hanson 1).

Records: Langdon-Edmore-Munich 20-4, Grafton 22-3.

Kindred 68, Shiloh Christian 49

Shiloh Christian;14;31;34;49

Kindred;16;36;47;68

SHILOH CHRISTIAN – Hailey Quam 12, Kennady Walth 12, Hannah Westin 12, Payge Schock 8, Grace Kelly 2, Aliya Schock 2, Emily Hammeren 1. Totals: 20-50 FG, 2-5 FT, 20 fouls (Quam), 27 rebounds (Quam 9), 19 turnovers. Three-pointers: 7-17 (Walth 4, Westin 1, Schock 2).

KINDRED – Abby Duchscherer 22, Terryn Johnson 14, Kacie Burner 14, Charli McQuillan 5, Laela Eisenschenk 5, Tina Freier 4, Peyton Gette 4. Totals: 23-50 FG, 20-29 FT, 10 fouls, 31 rebounds (Duchscherer 18), 12 turnovers. Three-pointers: 2-9 (McQuillan 1, Eisenschenk 1).

Records: Shiloh Christian 21-5, Kindred 25-0.

Consolation

Kenmare 52, Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 35

Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood;10;19;26;35

Kenmare;12;22;27;52

MOHALL-LANSFORD-SHERWOOD – Kylie Abernathey 14, Emma Southam 7, Madison Moberg 4, Lauren Steeves 3, Rilynn Beck 2, Abigail Klokstad 2, Isabell Buynak 1, Kendra Adams 1, Lainey Schmidt 1. Totals: 12-42 FG, 8-17 FT, 10 fouls, 17 rebounds (Abernathey 9), 8 turnovers. Three-pointers: 3-12 (Abernathey 3).

KENMARE – Brenna Stroklund 18, Taya Aufforth 11, Masche Miller 11, Madison Melin 7, Alexa Varty 3, Anne Stroklund 2. Totals: 18-46 FG, 9-11 FT, 17 fouls, 34 rebounds (B.Stroklund 12, Aufforth 11), 12 turnovers. Three-pointers: 7-22 (B.Stroklund 2, Miller 3, Melin 1, Varty 1).

Records: Mohall-Lansford-Sherwood 21-5, Kenmare 18-8.

Linton-HMB 48, Beulah 46

Linton-HMB;18;31;44;48

Beulah;20;26;40;46

LINTON-HMB – JayCee Richter 24, Teegan Scherr 13, Erin Kelsch 3, Emma Schock 3, Brooklyn Schumacher 3, Kaylee Weninger 2. Totals: 17-65 FG, 4-8 FT, 12 fouls, 30 rebounds (Richter 8), 21 turnovers. Three-pointers: 10-33 (Richter 4, Scherr 3, Kelsch 1, Schick 1, Schumacher 1.)

BEULAH – Kinsey Zuroff 13, Harys Beauchamp 12, Shea Barron 6, Paige Miller 6, Jenna Koppelsloen 6, Allyson Walcker 3. Totals: 19-41 FG, 4-9 FT, 9 fouls (Koppelsloen), 38 rebounds (Beauchamp 11, Barron 10), 21 turnovers. Three-pointers: 4-17 (Zuroff 2, Miller 2).

Records: Linton-HMB 21-4, Beulah 18-7.

