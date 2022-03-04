Kindred tops Shiloh in state B semifinals

It will be No. 1 vs. No. 2 for the state Class B basketball championship on Saturday night.

No. 1-ranked Kindred pulled away in the second half to defeat Shiloh Christian 68-49 in the semifinals at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

Abby Duchscherer scored 22 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, both game-high totals, to power the Vikings into the state title game. They’ll square off with No. 2-seeded, defending state champion Grafton in the finals.

Leading by five (36-31) at the intermission, Kindred held Shiloh to one three-pointer late in the third quarter and outscored the Skyhawks 32-18 over the final 16 minutes.

The Vikings shot 46 percent (23 for 50) from the field and sank 20 of 29 free throw attempts. Shiloh hit on 40 percent (20 of 50) from the field and went 2-for-5 at the line.

Terryn Johnson and Kacie Burner each contributed 14 points for the Vikings, who remained unbeaten at 25-0 going into the title game.

Hailey Quam led the Skyhawks with 12 points and nine rebounds before fouling out. Kennady Walth and Hannah Westin each finished with 12 and Payge Schock contributed eight. Grace Kelly was in foul trouble early on and finished with one field goal.

Shiloh Christian (21-5) had its 11-game winning streak halted. The Skyhawks will take on Langdon-Edmore-Munich (20-4) for third place on Saturday night.

Grafton 51, L-E-M 33

Defending state champion Grafton advanced to the title game with a 51-33 semifinal victory over Langdon-Edmore-Munich.

Walker Demers powered the No. 2-seeded Spoilers, posting a double double with game-high totals of 22 points and 21 rebounds.

Grafton shot 43 percent (21 for 48) from the field while holding the No. 3-seeded Cardinals to 32 percent (14 for 43).

The Spoilers (22-3) built a 26-17 halftime lead and outscored LEM 12-5 in the third quarter, taking a 38-22 lead into the fourth quarter.

Ainsley McLain added 16 points and dished out six assists for Grafton.

Morgan Freije scored 15 points and Jaya Henderson 10 to lead Langdon-Edmore-Munich (20-4).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0