Kepler homers twice, Twins beat Cubs

Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks (14-7) didn't walk a batter for the ninth time in 31 starts. However, the two homers by Kepler increased Hendricks' home runs allowed to a career-high 31 this season.

Nick Gordon hit a double in the ninth and scored on Andrelton Simmons' sacrifice fly. Gordon is 6 for 15 in his last four games.

That run loomed large because the Cubs cut the deficit to one on Ian Happ's single and Willson Contreras' groundout. Closer Alex Colomé struck out Trayce Thompson with runners at second and third for his 15th save in 22 chances.

The Cubs struck out 18 times, tying their season high against Pittsburgh on Sept. 2.

Minnesota won its fourth consecutive game at Wrigley dating to Sept. 19 last year.

The Cubs finished interleague play 6-14, their first sub-.500 record since they went 9-11 in 2014.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins CF Bryon Buxton (foot) didn't start after getting hit by a pitch in the ninth inning of Tuesday's game. Buxton appeared as a pinch hitter in the seventh and legged out a double. 2B Jorge Polanco (illness) also didn't start but hit a pinch-hit double in the ninth.