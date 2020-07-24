Kepler homers twice in Twins win

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

CHICAGO — Max Kepler homered against White Sox ace Lucas Giolito in his first two at-bats and the Minnesota Twins beat Chicago 10-5 on Friday night in the clubs' first game of a 60-game season shortened by the coronavirus pandemic.

White Sox slugger Yoán Moncada had three hits, including a three-run shot off José Berrios in the second inning that tied the game at 5.

Jorge Polanco answered with a two-run single in the fourth inning to put Minnesota ahead for good.

Giolito and Berrios struggled, and a duel between the All-Star right-handers never materialized.

Giolito (0-1) allowed seven runs, six hits and three walks before being pulled with two outs in the fourth in his first opening day start.

Berrios, making his second straight opening day start, didn't fare much better in a no-decision. He yielded five runs and seven hits in four innings.

Trevor May (1-0), the first of four Twins relievers, pitched a scoreless fifth.

Jake Cave, who started in center field in place of injured Byron Buxton, had two hits and drove in two runs for Minnesota. Luis Arrraez also had two hits and had two RBIs as Minnesota pulled away with with three runs in the seventh.