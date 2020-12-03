Kaprizov settles in Minnesota as Wild waits for season to begin

Rossi will still get to compete for a roster spot with the Wild, even if his participation in the tournament ends up overlapping with training camp.

Captaincy TBD

The team’s decision not to bring back Mikko Koivu, who went on to sign with Columbus, left a vacancy at captain that Guerin expects to address before next season begins.

“We’ll have something done before training camp,” said Guerin, who explained how long a player is signed for won’t factor into the deliberation. “I think for me it’s important that the captain is somebody who everybody respects, somebody that shows up every night, somebody who has the team’s best interest at heart [and] somebody you can count on. I think we’ve got some good options.”

Getting ready

Even though there isn’t a set date for when players need to report to the Twin Cities, some — like Kaprizov — are already in Minnesota.

Nine players have been cleared to train at Tria Rink, including newcomers Nick Bonino and Nick Bjugstad. Players are currently skating three days a week.

“All I really care about is that wherever they are they’re getting the proper training and they’re on the ice and they’re not going to miss a beat when they get here and that they get here on time,” Guerin said. “Other than that, they can do whatever they want and spend time with their family. I think it’s healthy for them.”

