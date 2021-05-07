Kaprizov nets OT winner, Heat top Wolves

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter for Minnesota, which had won five consecutive meetings against Miami. Anthony Edwards scored 25 points and D’Angelo Russell added 17 before getting ejected in the third quarter.

Butler also had eight rebounds, six assists and five steals for Miami. Bam Adebayo scored 15 for the Heat.

Minnesota was up by as many as 11 in the first quarter, then lost the lead in the second — and its cool in the third.

The Timberwolves were hit with four technical fouls in the third quarter, the first on coach Chris Finch just 72 seconds after halftime, then simultaneous ones on Ricky Rubio and Russell with 5:27 left in the period. Russell got another and was ejected 52 seconds later.

Miami got that early deficit down to four by the end of the first, then outscored Minnesota 61-46 in the middle two quarters.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Alex Rodriguez, the former MLB slugger who, along with e-commerce mogul Marc Lore, signed a letter of intent last month to buy the Timberwolves and keep them in Minnesota, was sitting courtside. ... Rubio finished with 16 points.