Justin Jefferson returns to practice 10 days after shoulder injury

Justin Jefferson danced during warmups of Monday's Vikings practice like a 22-year-old receiver returning from a rare time away from the field.

Jefferson practiced Monday, on a limited basis, as he caught one pass in his lone 11-on-11 rep with the starting offense, 10 days after injuring his left shoulder in training camp. That short time on the shelf was still unwelcomed for the receiver, who didn't miss any playing time during his two years contributing at Louisiana State or during his record-setting rookie NFL season.

"I don't think he's ever missed time before, and he doesn't like it very much," receiver Adam Thielen said Monday. "He wants to be out there with his teammates, and he'll be back, and we're excited to have him back."

Jefferson injured his left shoulder during an Aug. 6 practice when cornerback Bashaud Breeland brought him down during a late-game situational drill. It was during Jefferson's third consecutive target on the drive, underscoring his importance to an offense that already lost receiver Bisi Johnson to a torn knee ligament earlier in camp.