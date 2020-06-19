Juneteenth observation held in Bismarck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Sacred Pipe Resource Center, of Mandan, hosted a Songs for Solidarity and Call to Action for its Juneteenth observation on Friday in General Sibley Park in south Bismarck.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. It's not an official holiday in North Dakota, as it is in some states, but Gov. Doug Burgum has declared June 19 "Juneteenth Celebration Day" in North Dakota.

The Bismarck event was held to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and included several speakers, along with the Midnite Express drum group.

