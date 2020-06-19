Juneteenth observation held in Bismarck

Juneteenth observation held in Bismarck

Songs for Solidarity

The Sacred Pipe Resource Center, of Mandan, hosted a Songs for Solidarity and Call to Action for its Juneteenth observation on Friday in General Sibley Park in south Bismarck. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. It's not an official holiday in North Dakota, as it is in some states, but Gov. Doug Burgum has declared June 19 "Juneteenth Celebration Day" in North Dakota. The Bismarck event was held to show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and included several speakers, along with the Midnite Express drum group. Above, singers including 2-year-old Opie Day Jr. perform a round dance song during the event held in a park shelter. Drum group members are, from left, Thomas Butcher, Hoksida Blacklance, Opie Day Jr., Opie Day Sr., Jessel Seaboy and Joel Wood. Opie Day Sr. said his son enjoys joining in with the group. "He came out of the womb singing," he said.

 Tom Stromme

