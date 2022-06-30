Jennifer Eberts

MONROE, WA - Funeral Mass for Jennifer (Bruggeman) Eberts, 72, of Monroe WA, formerly of South Heart, ND, will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in South Heart with Father Shane Campbell celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Visitation for Jennifer will be from 3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022 at Stevenson Funeral Home in Dickinson, with a rosary and vigil service being held at 6:00 p.m.

Jennifer passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022 in Katy, Texas at Houston Methodist Continuing Care due to COVID and rheumatoid arthritis complications. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson ND

