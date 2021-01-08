 Skip to main content
Jefferson named to All-Pro team

After his record-breaking rookie season, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was given a higher honor than any first-year Minnesota player since Cordarrelle Patterson.

Jefferson was named a second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press' panel of sportswriters on Friday, receiving five votes among the 50 ballots cast.

The 22nd overall pick, who was drafted with the first-round selection the Vikings got after trading Stefon Diggs to Buffalo, caught 88 passes for 1,400 yards, breaking Randy Moss' team records in both categories and posting more yards by a rookie receiver than any player in the Super Bowl era.

He is the first Vikings rookie on one of the All-Pro teams since Patterson received first-team All-Pro honors as a kick returner in 2013. Jefferson's five votes put him behind Green Bay's Davante Adams (49), Diggs (48), Kansas City's Tyreek Hill (24) and Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins (21).

Linebacker Eric Kendricks, who finished eighth at the position with three votes, was the only other Viking to receive All-Pro votes. Despite finishing second in the NFL with 1,557 rushing yards, Dalvin Cook did not receive a vote for the running back spot; Tennessee's Derrick Henry received 47 and New Orleans' Alvin Kamara got three.

The Vikings have had five first-team All-Pros in Mike Zimmer's seven seasons, with Kendricks the most recent selection in 2019. Jefferson is the seventh player on the second team in Zimmer's time as head coach.

While the honor was a reflection of the Vikings' skill position talent on offense, their biggest need on that side of the ball was also reflected in the voting. The Vikings were one of 13 teams without an offensive lineman who received a single vote, a year after right tackle Brian O'Neill got one vote.

NFL ALL-Pro Team

First team

Offense

Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running Back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Left Tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right Tackle — Jack Conklin, Cleveland

Left Guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right Guard — Brandon Scherff, Washington

Center — Corey Linsley, Green Bay

Defense

Edge Rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis

Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis

Cornerbacks — Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties — Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)

Special Teams

Placekicker — Jason Sanders, Miami

Punter — Jake Bailey, New England

Kick Returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt Returner — Gunner Olszewski, New England

Special Teamer — George Odum, Indianapolis

Long Snapper — Morgan Cox, Baltimore

Second team

Offense

Quarterback — Josh Allen, Buffalo, and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (tie)

Running Back —Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

Tight End — Vacant

Wide Receivers — DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Calvin Ridley, Atlanta, DK Metcalf, Seattle, and Cole Beasley, Buffalo (tie)

Left Tackle — Garett Bolles, Denver

Right Tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland

Center — Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, and Frank Ragnow, Detroit

Defense

Edge Rushers — Khalil Mack, Chicago; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Devin White, Tampa Bay; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, and Roquan Smith, Chicago (tie)

Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties — Jamal Adams, Seattle; Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati

Special teams

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Jack Fox, Detroit

Kick Returner — Andre Roberts, Buffalo

Punt Returner — Jakeem Grant, Miami

Special Teamer —- Matthew Slater, New England

Long Snapper — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis

