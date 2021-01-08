Jefferson named to All-Pro team

After his record-breaking rookie season, Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson was given a higher honor than any first-year Minnesota player since Cordarrelle Patterson.

Jefferson was named a second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press' panel of sportswriters on Friday, receiving five votes among the 50 ballots cast.

The 22nd overall pick, who was drafted with the first-round selection the Vikings got after trading Stefon Diggs to Buffalo, caught 88 passes for 1,400 yards, breaking Randy Moss' team records in both categories and posting more yards by a rookie receiver than any player in the Super Bowl era.

He is the first Vikings rookie on one of the All-Pro teams since Patterson received first-team All-Pro honors as a kick returner in 2013. Jefferson's five votes put him behind Green Bay's Davante Adams (49), Diggs (48), Kansas City's Tyreek Hill (24) and Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins (21).

Linebacker Eric Kendricks, who finished eighth at the position with three votes, was the only other Viking to receive All-Pro votes. Despite finishing second in the NFL with 1,557 rushing yards, Dalvin Cook did not receive a vote for the running back spot; Tennessee's Derrick Henry received 47 and New Orleans' Alvin Kamara got three.