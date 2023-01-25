 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeans Day Notice

Jeans Day Participants,

Jeans Day has been a successful charitable program for over 25 years. With your help we have been able to contribute too many organizations over the years.

We regret to inform you we will no longer be hosting Jeans Day. We hope you continue to support local charities through your company. We are currently exploring other ways that we can support our non-profit community, and as more information comes available we will share it with you.

If you have any questions please email or call Candice at candice.blohm@bismarcktribune.com or 701-250-8205.

Warm regards,

Bismarck Tribune

