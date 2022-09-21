Greetings!

The Jeans Day charity for the month of September will be Central Dakota Children’s Choir. Jeans Day collection will be Friday, September 30th, 2022.

When you support Central Dakota Children’s Choir you give a child a place to belong, a place to be inspired, and a place to discover their own unique voice.

“Central Dakota Children’s Choir (CDCC) means the world to me. I don’t know where I would be today if it weren’t for the guidance and lessons I have received along the way. I have made lifelong friends and will be forever grateful. CDCC has shaped me to be the person I am today.”

– 11 Year CDCC Singer

The goal of Central Dakota Children’s Choir is to provide a nurturing environment where children aspire to their highest level of musical artistry and personal development. Over the past 25 years, Central Dakota Children’s Choir has helped over 2,500 young people gain self-confidence, develop discipline and team-building skills, and make lifelong friends—laying the foundation of community for years to come.

The choirs of Central Dakota Children’s Choir are recognized regionally for their quality and have been invited, by audition, to perform at numerous state and regional events. Central Dakota Children’s Choir, founded in 1998, typically performs 30 to 40 times each year for an audience of 12,000 to 15,000 people, enhancing the quality of life in our community by providing a unique choral education and experience to over 300 children in grades 1-12 each season. Auditions for the 2022-23 season are still available by contacting the choir at cdcc@aboutcdcc.org.

Less than 30% of their annual income is generated from student paid tuition. The remainder comes from grants, fundraising, ticket sales and individual and corporate sponsorships. Learn more about Central Dakota Children’s Choir at www.aboutcdcc.org.

Thank you for your continued support of the Jeans Day Program – it really does make a difference in the lives of so many!

Warm regards,

Bismarck Tribune