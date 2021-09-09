Greetings!

Our Jeans Day Charity for the month of September is Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center. Jeans day will be Friday, September 24, 2021.

The mission of the Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center is to provide a safe, family-friendly environment that promotes hope, health and healing to traumatized children and their families.

Some of the services that are offered by Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center are forensic interviews, Advocacy Services, Medical Evaluations, Mental Health Care, Prevention and Education.

Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center has opened a satellite clinic in Dickinson and has partnered with Jeanette Myhre Elementary to provide weekly mental health services to kids. They have also expanded their Telehealth Outreach Program in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and have become a nationwide leader in telehealth training.

Dakota Children’s Advocacy Center has a long term plan to expand their staff so they can provide services to more children. Their budget is dependent on the generosity of the communities they serve. They are funded through grants, foundations, community support and third party payers.