Jeans Day charity for the month of October will be Arts for All

The Jeans Day charity for the month of October is Arts for All. Jeans day this month falls on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Arts for All was started in 2018. Their goal is to enrich the community by providing arts to those who normally would not have the opportunity. It came to the realization that not everyone has the same access to the arts due to a variety of reasons including cost, transportation to participate and some individuals needing extra assistance.

Arts for All started as a non-profit that was only going to service kids. They soon realized that arts should be available to everyone. Arts for All has now expanded to service adults as well. Arts for All has grown to offer visual arts, dance, creative writing, music and theater.

This last year, Arts for All had 745 art projects completed, 55 creative writing pieces developed and 76 people participate in dance. Each of these at no cost to the participant.

Arts for All’s mission is to bring a variety of arts to people of all ability levels at no cost to the individual.

Thank you for your continued support of the Jeans Day Program – it really does make a difference in the lives of so many!

