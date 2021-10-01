Greetings!

Our Jeans Day Charity for the month of October is Theo Art School. Jeans day will be Friday, October 29, 2021.

Theo Art School is a non-profit art school offering educational artistic enrichment to our community of Bismarck and surrounding cities. This year is the 29th Anniversary of Theo Art School, celebrating over 80,000 student registrations since 1992. Theo Art School provides affordable and enriching instruction from ages 10 months to 100 years of age.

Theo Art School teaches painting, drawing, paper arts, 3D art and more. They are the only non-profit art school in the Bismarck-Mandan area. Theo Art School is open year round and provides a safe environment, access to excellent instructors and loads of inspiration to share.

Theo Art School offers scholarships for some of their programs, and have a multiple of opportunities for learning, sharing and gifting as well.

Thank you for your continued support of the Jeans Day program – it really does make a difference in the lives of so many!

Warm regards,