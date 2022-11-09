Greetings!

The Jeans Day charity for the month of November will be the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry. Jeans Day collection will be Friday, November 18th. We will be collecting a week early due to the Thanksgiving Holiday.

The Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry originated out of a Community Services Administration grant to establish a community-based emergency food system. Funding began in December 1977 and ended in June 1978. At that time, planning for community involvement began.

A steering committee was formed in October 1978 to keep the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry stocked. Committee members contacted Bismarck area churches, organizations, and citizens to seek donations of food and money. The Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry became an independent, nonprofit agency in June 1979.

Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry’s mission is to provide food to help families and individuals facing a crisis when they have little or no money to buy food. Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry distributed 172,737 pounds of food in 2021, averaging 14,395 pounds per month.

Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry’s long range plans are to continue to meet the needs of the food insecure. Due to rising costs that are happening now (and for the foreseeable future), food insecurity will affect more people.

Thank you for your continued support of the Jeans Day Program – it really does make a difference in the lives of so many!

Warm regards,

