Greetings!

Our Jeans Day Charity for the month of November is Furry Friends Rockin Rescue. Jeans day will be Friday, November 19th. We will be collecting a week early due to the Thanksgiving Holiday. Thank you for your contributions.

Furry Friends Rockin Rescue is a nonprofit animal rescue that is run 100% by volunteers. A recent accomplishment is the mobile vet unit. With the mobile vet unit they are able to provide shot clinics in small towns and other surrounding areas. The mobile unit also allows them to TNR services locally in the Bismarck Mandan area.

The mission of Furry Friends Rockin Rescue is to educate as many as possible on how important it is to spay and neuter pets. This reduces the pet population that is euthanized daily in our state.

Furry Friends Rockin Rescue saves around 2000 animals a year. TNR and shot clinics help to save animals from area impounds that would otherwise be euthanized.

Furry Friends Rockin Rescue has an operating budget of $250,000 to $300,000 that is used for vet procedures and vaccinations. This money is all raised through donations and various fundraising.