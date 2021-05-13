Greetings!

Jean’s Day is Friday, May 21, 2021. The Jeans Day charity for the month of May is Touch Inc. Jeans Day will be a held a week early this month due to the Memorial Day Weekend holiday. Thank you for your donations.

Touch Inc. a non-profit organization that was first funded in the 1970’s to meet the emergency needs of children and families enrolled in the Bismarck Early Childhood Education Program known as BECEP.

Touch Inc. helps BECEP families who are in crisis and may be at risk of losing housing, utilities as well those in need of food/clothing or limited medical assistance. BECEP is made up of 6 programs that benefit from funds raised by Touch Inc. BECEP programs serve expectant parents and children birth through age 5. Some of the BECEP programs are designed to serve children with disabilities as well as families with low income.

Last year Touch Inc. helped 239 individuals during the 2019-2020 school year.

Thank you for your continued support of the Jeans Day program – it really does make a difference in the lives of so many!

Warm regards,