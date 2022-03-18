Jeans Day charity for the month of March is Welcome House

Greetings!

Our Jeans Day Charity for the month of March 2022 is Welcome House. Jeans day will be on Friday, March 25th. Thank you for your contributions.

Welcome House opened in 2005, with a mission to serve the homeless families in the Bismarck-Mandan and surrounding areas. Welcome House closed for a while, but are now open and able to provide shelter for up to four families at a time.

Welcome House has a mission to connect local families with temporary shelter and supportive resources that lead to self-sufficiency. They serve homeless families with children from 0-100.

Welcome House provides shelter, case management and network with other service providers in the area to get their clients the support they need. Some areas of support include, mental health services, eye glasses, clothing, food and etc.

The long term goal of Welcome House is to buy a larger facility so they are able to help more families in need.

Thank you for your continued support of the Jeans Day program – it really does make a difference in the lives of so many!

