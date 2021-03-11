Jeans Day charity for the month of March is Dakota Stage

Greetings!

Jeans Day for the month of March is on Friday, March 26, 2021 Our charity for March is Dakota Stage.

Dakota Stage was founded in 1978 by local residents with education and experience in the theater arts. Today, Dakota Stage works with local artists to produce theater productions that engage local artists, volunteers and audiences.

Dakota Stage’s mission is to provide quality community theater through the talents of local artists in the Bismarck-Mandan area. Their purpose is to welcome newcomers and encourage discovery and engagement with theater as an art form. Their goal is to ensure our community members enjoy and participate in our productions, on stage, behind the scenes, and in the audience.

The Shade Tree Players Program is another part of what Dakota Stage offers to the community. The Shade Tree Players mission is to provide children that are interested, a chance to participate in the performing of the arts. The Shade Tree Players have grown to include as many as six full-scale summer children’s shows annually. Dakota Stage is open to all ages and Shade Tree Players is open to ages 7-18.