Jeans Day charity for the month of June is Western ND Honor Flight.

Our Jeans Day Charity for the month of June 2022 is Western ND Honor Flight. Jeans day will be on Friday, June 24th 2022. Thank you for your contributions to our wonderful charities.

Western ND Honor Flight is a local non-profit organized under the National Honor Flight organization. Volunteers work to help Veterans of all services visit memorials in our nation’s capital.

Western ND Honor Flight has a mission to provide transportation for veterans of the US Military to Washington DC to visit the memorials and monuments that honor their sacrifices. Veterans of all ages are urged to apply.

The goal of Western ND Honor Flight is to work backwards from oldest to the youngest. Veterans of any age with severe medical conditions will also be a priority as long as they are able to travel. The service area for the Western ND Honor Flight is west of ND Highway #3, the eastern part of ND is served by the Fargo hub.

Services that Western ND Honor Flight provides for our veterans are, charter flights, lodging, transportation and tours of Washington DC veteran’s memorials and monuments. They also provide escorts and volunteers to assist.

The funds for Western ND Honor Flight are made up from fund-raising, private donations, and private sponsorships. No state or federal funds are used. Western ND Honor Flight has a list of 150+ applications and 30 volunteers on their list.

Thank you for your continued support of the Jeans Day program – it really does make a difference in the lives of so many!

