Our Jeans Day Charity for the month of June is Elks Camp Grassick. Jeans day will be Friday, June 25, 2021.

Elks Camp Grassick serves children and adults with physical and intellectual disabilities through 6 different camping sessions per summer. Their mission is to provide a summer camp experience where children and adults can learn, grow and build friendships while fostering independence in a supportive and accepting environment.

Elks Camp Grassick serves all ages for those with special needs and offers a traditional summer camp experience. They offer reading intervention, speech and language therapy and occupational therapy. Other camp experiences include recreation, craft activities, swimming, and boating and evening activities such as dances and talent shows.

Elks Camp Grassick charges a fee to attend the camps but many families are unable to pay. Campers are never turned away if they are unable to pay and scholarships are available to cover the cost of the camp.

Thank you for your continued support of the Jeans Day program – it really does make a difference in the lives of so many!