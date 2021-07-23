Jeans Day charity for the month of July is Dream Center Bismarck

The mission of Dream Center Bismarck is to connect people to a community of support by offering free resources and services that address immediate and long-term needs. Special attention is paid to unmet community needs especially in the food area.

Dream Center Bismarck is helping to provide diapers and grocery distribution to low-income families. Once the Center is open later this year, Dream Center Bismarck will be expanding into more free programs for low-income families including meals 7 days each week thru its sister nonprofit, The Banquet.

Dream Center Bismarck was founded by Jim and Cindy Barnhardt. As a first step in establishing Dream Center Bismarck, they also started the Adopt-a-block Food Distribution program and have developed successful working relationships with local grocery stores in the area. Each month the Adopt-a-Block program distributes over 100,000 pounds of grocery products to needy households thru mobile food distributions off the Adopt-a-Block truck. Adopt-a-Block distribution sites were determined in conjunction with our local public-school systems and others based on community need. Dream Center Bismarck does not receive outside funding from state or federal sources and is entirely funded by donations. Dream Center Bismarck is operated entirely by volunteers and has no paid employees. All donations collected are used to further the mission of serving those in need.