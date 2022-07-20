Jeans Day charity for the month of July is Bis-man Mentor Squad

Greetings!

The Jeans Day charity for the month of July is the Bis-Man Mentor Squad. Jeans Day for this month is, Friday July 29th, 2022.

Bis-Man Mentor Squad is formerly known as Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bismarck-Mandan. The mentoring program has been in operation in our community since the 1970’s providing friendship and guidance to youth in our area. The Bis-Man Mentor Squad provides improved confidence, behaviors and improved grades.

The Bis-Man Mentor Squad’s mission is to improve the lives of children through mentoring. They provide children facing adversity, a strong, enduring, and professionally supported one-to-one relationship, that change their lives for the better.

The Bis-Man Mentor Squad serves children in the Bismarck-Mandan community area by utilizing volunteer mentors. They ask for a one year commitment from the mentor and that they mentor the child for at least four hours per month.

Bis-Man Mentor Squad’s program serves children that are lacking involved, supportive participation of two parents and are between the ages of 6-16 years of age. There are many children in our area that could greatly benefit from a relationship with a caring mentor and positive role model.

Thank you for your continued support of the Jeans Day Program – it really does make a difference in the lives of so many!

