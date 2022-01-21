Jeans Day charity for the month of February is The Village Family Service Center

Greetings!

Our Jeans Day Charity for the month of February 2022 is The Village Family Service Center. Jeans day will be on Friday, February 25th. Thank you for your contributions.

The Village Family Service Center began as the North Dakota Children’s Home Society in 1891. It was located in Fargo with the focus of providing foster care and adoption for homeless children. The Village has grown and changed over the decades expanding into Bismarck and other communities across North Dakota and Minnesota.

In Bismarck, The Village Family Service Center provides mental health counseling for children, adults, couples, and families in home, school, and office settings, as well as pregnancy options counseling, adoption, financial counseling, and Family Centered Engagement conferences. Programs at other Village offices include addiction treatment, mentoring, and supervised parenting time.

The Village Family Service Center touched the lives of more than 86,000 people in 2020, fulfilling its mission to strengthen kids and families.

In the last decade The Village Family Service Center has seen a variety of accomplishments, including starting a program for Native American youth, creating a Psychiatric Intensive Outpatient Program, and expanding School-Based Mental Health Services. The Village Family Service Center continues to increase the number of mental health providers on its staff.

The mission of The Village Family Service Center is to strengthen the individuals they serve through regional community behavioral health services.

Thank you for your continued support of the Jeans Day program – it really does make a difference in the lives of so many!

